Florida man hits million-dollar prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE - A Tampa man won a million-dollar prize playing the Florida Lottery's FLORIDA 300X THE CASH scratch-off game.

Donald Geisler, 66, chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,500.

Geisler bought his winning ticket from Harney Food Store in Tampa. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $30 Scratch-Off game, FLORIDA 300X THE CASH features more than $1 billion in cash prizes, including four life-changing top prizes of $15 million. The overall odds of winning a prize is about 1 in 3.

Scratch-off games made up about 74% of Florida Lottery ticket sales in its 2023-2024 fiscal year. They've generated nearly $19.5 billion for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

The Florida Lottery has contributed more than $47 billion to enhance education and sent more than 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

