Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida mail-in ballots cast top 13,000

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE - With Election Day more than a month away, over 13,000 Florida voters have cast mail-in ballots, according to data posted on the state Division of Elections website. 

In all, Floridians have requested about 2.8 million vote-by-mail ballots. 

As of a Wednesday morning count, 13,560 had been cast, with the largest numbers in Palm Beach, Okaloosa, and Bay counties. 

The Nov. 8 election is approaching as many people have been displaced because of Hurricane Ian. 

Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley, president of a statewide organization of elections supervisors, said voting by mail, especially in hard-hit areas of the state, will be more convenient than voting in person on Election Day. 

Vote-by-mail ballots can be sent to temporary residences for people affected by the storm. 

"Let your elections office know where your current address is, and we can send out a second ballot to you at that location, if your primary residence where the vote-by-mail ballot was going to be delivered, if it's not in existence or if you've got trouble receiving your mail there," Earley said.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 2:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.