Florida mail-in ballots cast top 13,000

TALLAHASSEE - With Election Day more than a month away, over 13,000 Florida voters have cast mail-in ballots, according to data posted on the state Division of Elections website.

In all, Floridians have requested about 2.8 million vote-by-mail ballots.

As of a Wednesday morning count, 13,560 had been cast, with the largest numbers in Palm Beach, Okaloosa, and Bay counties.

The Nov. 8 election is approaching as many people have been displaced because of Hurricane Ian.

Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley, president of a statewide organization of elections supervisors, said voting by mail, especially in hard-hit areas of the state, will be more convenient than voting in person on Election Day.

Vote-by-mail ballots can be sent to temporary residences for people affected by the storm.

"Let your elections office know where your current address is, and we can send out a second ballot to you at that location, if your primary residence where the vote-by-mail ballot was going to be delivered, if it's not in existence or if you've got trouble receiving your mail there," Earley said.