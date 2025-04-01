South Florida man wins $2 million prize play Florida Lottery scratch-off game

A Homestead man won a $2 million prize playing the Florida Lottery's ULTIMATE VIP CA$HWORD scratch-off game.

Kelvin Staggers chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,195,000.

Staggers bought his winning ticket at a Sunshine gas station on NE 43 Avenue in Homestead. The store will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $10 scratch-off game features over $185 million in cash prizes, including 8 top prizes of $2 million. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1-in-3.37.

Scratch-off games made up about 74% of Florida Lottery ticket sales in its 2023-2024 fiscal year. They've generated nearly $19.80 billion for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

The Florida Lottery has contributed more than $48 billion to enhance education and sent over a million students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

