Florida Lottery had record breaking year, $9.32 billion in ticket sales

TALLAHASSEE - It was a big year for the Florida Lottery.

It ended its 2021-2022 year with $9.32 billion in ticket sales, making it the 11th consecutive record-breaking year.

A good year for the Florida Lottery is also a good year for education since a portion of ticket sales goes to the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund. The lottery anticipates that more than $2.3 billion will be contributed to the fund for the last year, shattering all previous fiscal year transfer records. This brings the Lottery's life-to-date education contributions to more than $42 billion over the past 34 years.

"This latest accomplishment comes just five short months after reaching the $41 billion mark, but the Lottery's mission to enhance education goes far beyond the monthly transfers to the EETF. We believe education is key to changing the trajectory of students' lives and the Lottery will continue to strive to build brighter futures for all Florida students," said Lottery Secretary John F. Davis in a statement.

The benefits of education dollars generated by the lottery flow from the Panhandle to the Keys.

Florida's public schools (Pre-K and K-12 programs) have received more than $22.1 billion since the Lottery's inception. The state's colleges and universities have also benefited, receiving a combined total of more than $11.1 billion since the Lottery's inception.

More than $7.4 billion in Bright Futures scholarships have been awarded to more than 917,000 students in Florida.

