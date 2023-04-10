Florida Lottery debuts four new scratch-off games

TALLAHASSEE - Florida Lottery scratch-off game players have a whole new way to try their luck.

Four ways actually.

The Lottery has debuted four new games whose price range from a dollar to ten dollars.

For a buck each, players can try to multiply their winnings up to ten times by playing the TIC TAC MULTIPLIER game which has more than $8.5 million in cash prizes, including a chance to win $5,000 instantly. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.89.

At two dollars, the state's favorite symbol match game is back. LOTERIA has more than $57.3 million in cash prizes and over 8.9 million winning tickets. Players can win up to $50,000 instantly. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.63.

The $5 SEVEN FIGURES game is money-themed and has more than $79.5 million in total cash prizes. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.77.

And for $10, the PAYDAY BONUS game comes packed with more than $132 million in total cash prizes, including a chance to win $2,000,000 instantly. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.40.

All Lottery retailers are expected to have these new tickets in stock and available for purchase within 48 hours.