Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida Lottery debuts four new scratch-off games

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - Florida Lottery scratch-off game players have a whole new way to try their luck.

Four ways actually.

The Lottery has debuted four new games whose price range from a dollar to ten dollars.

For a buck each, players can try to multiply their winnings up to ten times by playing the TIC TAC MULTIPLIER game which has more than $8.5 million in cash prizes, including a chance to win $5,000 instantly. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.89.

At two dollars, the state's favorite symbol match game is back. LOTERIA has more than $57.3 million in cash prizes and over 8.9 million winning tickets. Players can win up to $50,000 instantly. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.63.

The $5 SEVEN FIGURES game is money-themed and has more than $79.5 million in total cash prizes. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.77.

And for $10, the PAYDAY BONUS game comes packed with more than $132 million in total cash prizes, including a chance to win $2,000,000 instantly. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.40.

All Lottery retailers are expected to have these new tickets in stock and available for purchase within 48 hours.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on April 10, 2023 / 11:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.