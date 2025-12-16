Florida's new license plate frame law explained. What's legal, what's not and the penalties.

State and local leaders are clarifying the penalties regarding a Florida law that went into effect this fall that prevents motorists from using frames around license plates that obscure some of the information on the plate.

Starting Oct. 1, Florida state law requires that all license plates on vehicles need to be fully visible, legible and unobstructed.

Portions of Florida Statute 320.262 License plate obscuring device prohibited; penalties states "covering, obscuring, or otherwise interfering with legibility, angular visibility, or detectability of primary features or details, including the license plate number or validation sticker, on the license plate," and "interfering with the ability to record the primary features or details, including the license plate number or validation sticker on the license plate" are prohibited.

This led to confusion among many Florida drivers, who are unsure as to what is allowed and what isn't.

The Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) posted more information on X to clarify what's allowed, and what isn't.

FLHSMV said the new regulation doesn't prohibit the use of a license plate frame as long as the frame doesn't obscure the visibility of the alpha numeric plate identifier, or the decal located in the top right corner of the license plate.

So, if you're using a license plate frame in the state of Florida, you're allowed to do so, even if some of the bottom of the license plate is obscured.

"The Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles does not consider the information on the bottom of the plate to be a primary feature of the plate," the FLHSMV said in a post on X. "A plate frame that impinges on the information at the top of the plate is permissible, as long as law enforcement is able to identify the state that issued the plate."

Miami-Dade County tax collector also clarifies new Florida license plate frame rule

Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez also released more information to residents to further clarify the rule to try and eliminate confusion among drivers.

"License plate frames are not prohibited, per se, provided they do not interfere with the plate's primary features," he said in a statement posted to Instagram. "Text, slogans, or designs located along the bottom of the license plate are not considered primary identifying features under the statute."

Fernandez said his office's goal was to provide clear, accurate information to residents and law enforcement while "ensuring the law is applied consistently and fairly."

He also said his office "remained committed to transparency, public safety and supporting the uniform enforcement of Florida's motor vehicle laws across Miami-Dade County."

Obscuring the information on license plates is a misdemeanor, and is pubishable by up to $500 or jailtime.