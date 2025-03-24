Florida Keys wildfire chokes traffic, hurts local restaurant business

A family-run restaurant in the Florida Keys is feeling the sting of last week's massive wildfire, which crippled traffic and kept customers away during one of its busiest seasons.

Sal's Ballyhoo's, a longtime staple between Key Largo and Florida City, saw business plummet as brush fire-fueled road closures stranded employees and disrupted supply deliveries.

The restaurant, owned by Chef Sal Barrios Sr. and managed by his son, Sal Barrios Jr., lost a key money-making week to the traffic nightmare.

Staff stranded, business disrupted

"Servers couldn't get here," Barrios Jr. said. "It was stressful for me. I had to do bussing. I had to call my brother to come in, my dad, everybody. It was all hands on deck at that point. Even my mom had to come in and help a little bit."

The wildfire, which scorched nearly 27,000 acres—an area larger than the City of Fort Lauderdale—sent thick smoke drifting over U.S. 1 and Card Sound Road, the only two routes in and out of the Keys.

With both roads temporarily closed, Ballyhoo's staff, most of whom live on the mainland, were left stranded.

The disruption also cut off fresh produce deliveries from Homestead, further straining operations.

Spring break setback

March is Ballyhoo's second busiest time of year, drawing Spring Break travelers and NASCAR fans from nearby Homestead. But last week, the usual crowds never came.

Regular customer Heather King, who often brings friends and family to the restaurant, made sure to stop by Monday to show her support.

"We're trying to take care of each other for sure down here," King said. "I have a business here locally as well and it's important that we support each other."