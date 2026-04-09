Florida launches investigation into ChatGPT's maker, OpenAI, over alleged risks to minors

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has launched an investigation into OpenAI, citing concerns about potential harms its artificial intelligence products may pose to minors.

"AI should exist to supplement support and advance mankind, not lead to an existential crisis or our ultimate demise," Uthmeier said Thursday in a video posted to X announcing the probe.

Concerns over AI's impact on minors and public safety

Uthmeier pointed to alleged links between OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT, and cases involving self-harm and suicide among minors. He also said the tool may have been used by Phoenix Ikner, the alleged gunman in the April 17, 2025 mass shooting at Florida State University that left two people dead and five others injured.

Additionally, Uthmeier raised concerns that OpenAI's data could potentially be exploited by China's government in ways that could harm U.S. national security.

"As Big Tech rolls out these technologies, they should not, they cannot, put our safety and security at risk," Uthmeier said. "We support innovation, but that doesn't give any company the right to endanger our children, facilitate criminal activity, empower America's enemies or threaten our national security. Companies that do so will be held accountable to the fullest extent."

In a statement, OpenAI pushed back on the concerns and emphasized its safety efforts and widespread use.

"Each week, more than 900 million people use ChatGPT to improve their daily lives through uses such as learning new skills or navigating complex healthcare systems. Our ongoing safety work continues to play an important role in delivering these benefits to everyday people, as well as supporting scientific research and discovery. We build ChatGPT to understand people's intent and respond in a safe and appropriate way, and we continue improving our technology. We will cooperate with the Attorney General's investigation," an OpenAI spokesperson said.

The full scope of the investigation remains unclear, though Uthmeier said subpoenas are expected to be issued.

OpenAI safety efforts and Florida's legislative response

The announcement comes one day after OpenAI released a new framework aimed at preventing AI abuse.

The proposals include updating state laws to replace the term "child pornography" with "child sexual abuse material," and prohibiting AI systems from generating illegal or harmful content, even if explicitly requested by users.

In a news release posted Wednesday, OpenAI said it collaborated with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Attorney General Alliance's AI Task Force on the framework.

Earlier this year, Florida lawmakers passed House Bill 245, which updates state law to use the term "child sexual abuse material" to better address AI-generated abuse content and close legal loopholes. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law on April 1.

However, the Legislature did not approve a separate proposal backed by DeSantis that would have created an "AI Bill of Rights" to expand consumer protections and regulate AI companies. The measure passed in the Senate but stalled in the House, where Speaker Daniel Perez said federal lawmakers should take the lead, aligning with Donald Trump's preference for a unified national approach to AI regulation.

Uthmeier is now urging state lawmakers to revisit the issue.

"I call on the Florida Legislature to work quickly on implementing protections to safeguard our children from the dangers of AI and to further empower my office of Attorney General to fight these evils," he said.