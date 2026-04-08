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Florida International University gas leak leads to evacuations at Graham Center

By
Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

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A gas leak reported at Florida International University led to evacuations on Wednesday morning, according to university officials.

"A gas leak as been reported at the Graham Center," a message on the university's website said. "Evacuate the center immediately."

University officials issued the all-clear just before 12:30 p.m.

It's unknown what led to the gas leak at the southwest Miami-Dade building, or if any injuries were reported.

No other information was released.

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