Protesters at Florida International University demand answers, accountability in wake of deadly Minnesota shootings

Outrage is sweeping the nation after two Minnesota residents were killed during federal immigration enforcement actions in Minneapolis. The deaths have sparked demands for answers and accountability. Demonstrations are happening from coast to coast, including right here in South Florida.

Outside Florida International University's campus on Sunday morning, protestors picked up markers and poster board, gathering to honor Alex Pretti. The 37-year-old was shot and killed by ICE agents on Saturday.

"What's going on in Minneapolis has been a touch point," said protestor Jailene Feliciano. "I feel a way that I've never felt before. I don't want to say rage, but it's like a deep disappointment — my heart is on fire."

That emotion drew dozens of people to FIU's campus, not only to support Pretti's family, but also to remember Renee Good, who was shot and killed by federal agents just over two weeks ago.

"We're devastated to see innocent people — our neighbors — being murdered and taken away, families being torn apart," said protestor Karla Hernandez-Macs. "We want the people of Miami to understand that if it can happen in Minneapolis, and in places like Portland and Los Angeles, it can happen here."

For nearly three hours, students and community members gathered peacefully outside the university gates, standing in solidarity with communities in Minnesota impacted by recent enforcement actions.

FIU freshman August Osai said fear is keeping some students from joining demonstrations.

"I have a lot of international friends who would really love to be here, but are afraid to do so," he said.

Protestors say demonstrations elsewhere have been met with force.

"They're peacefully protesting, but they're met with tear gas, violence, and being shot," Feliciano said.

Organizers said their goal is accountability and action from lawmakers.

"We need to make sure we're demanding our Congress intervene and that we go out and vote," Hernandez-Macs said. "This is what happens when we lose power, and we want to save our democracy."

Those who gathered on Sunday said they have no plans to back down.

"It's always been about the American dream and American freedom," Feliciano said. "But if there's no freedom for all, and only limitations on who gets freedom, then this is not the American dream anymore."

"It comes to a point where silence is betrayal," she added.