Florida insurance claims for Ian up to 375,000

TALLAHASSEE - The number of insurance claims linked to Hurricane Ian reached 375,293 on Thursday, with estimated insured losses of about $3.28 billion.

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation said the numbers of claims and estimates of insured losses are expected to continue steadily climbing as residents and businesses assess damage from the Category 4 hurricane, which made landfall last week in Southwest Florida and continued across the state.

The totals Thursday were up from 335,741 claims and $2.8 billion in estimated losses Wednesday.

Of Thursday's totals, 273,939 of the claims involved residential property, with other claims for such things as auto damage. The data showed that 7,758 claims had been closed with payments made, while 11,400 had been closed without payments.