Video captures dramatic fight between coyote and iguana in South Florida neighborhood

Video captured in South Florida shows a dramatic encounter between a coyote and an iguana, with the reptile whipping its tail in a desperate fight before the coyote trotted away with the iguana in its mouth.

"It's essentially exactly what they should be doing," said Camila Pulido from the South Florida Wildlife Center about the coyote's behavior. "They're not only helping the ecosystem remove them, but they're also kind of letting the iguana populations know that that's a possibility."

Florida wildlife officials say coyotes are now present in all 67 counties across the state, including heavily urbanized areas like Miami-Dade and Broward.

Coyote sighting reported in Hollywood neighborhood

Residents in Hollywood Hills are among those noticing the animals.

"I saw it walking across the street. It was on the other side of the street, and it was just bopping," said Mark McKenzie, who lives near 50th Street and Garfield, where the latest sighting happened Monday morning.

Another cellphone video from a neighborhood resident shows a coyote trotting down the middle of the street. McKenzie said the sighting has unnerved some neighbors.

"It's concerning, because a lot of us have small animals, small pets, whether it be dogs or cats. Some, some have very small children," he said.

Wildlife experts warn about risks of coyotes to pets and children

Pulido warned that coyotes could attack unattended pets.

"With smaller pets, there is a good chance that if they're left unattended, a coyote will predate on them, because it's very natural behavior," she said. She added that pets and small children should be closely supervised outdoors in areas where coyotes have been spotted.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) advises that coyotes are typically shy and avoid humans. If one gets too close, Pulido recommended, "kind of flare your arms out, make a lot of noise and scare them off."

Coyotes play important role in Florida ecosystem

Beyond controlling invasive iguana populations, coyotes also play a crucial role in the ecosystem.

"If we didn't have coyotes, there could be an uptick in raccoons, there could be an uptick in rats and so on and so forth," Pulido said.

For more information on coyotes and to see how many have been spotted near your home, residents can consult FWC resources.