Limping coyote spotted near Pompano Beach neighborhood as experts urge caution

A limping coyote was seen wandering near the Palm Aire neighborhood this week, raising both curiosity and concern among residents.

Resident mistakes coyote for dog

Jaxson Deiter and his mother spotted the animal while driving along Lyons Road.

"I saw, I thought it was a dog at first. I said, 'Mom, there's a dog.' She said, "That's not a dog, that's a coyote,'" Deiter recalled.

"That's the first coyote I've seen," said Jaxson's mom, Kristen. "I hear about it all the time on the apps but that's actually the first one I've seen," she said.

Expert: Coyotes play key role

Wildlife expert Ron Magill of Zoo Miami urged residents not to panic when they see a coyote.

"Do not get this vision in your mind, you know, like a pack of wolves coming at you. That couldn't be any further from the truth," Magill said.

"Listen, coyotes do a very important job in reducing vermin like rodents, rats, mice, things like iguanas," he added.

Development pushing wildlife out

Magill said development across South Florida has forced coyotes to adapt to new environments.

"They are very adaptable animals. That area, that's a golf course type of community that is just beautiful habitat for coyotes. They can adjust everything from, you know, very urban to very suburban," Magill said.

Small pets at risk

Magill emphasized that while coyotes typically steer clear of people, smaller animals are more vulnerable.

"If you have things like pet cats, you cannot let your pet cats roam free. Coyotes will effectively search out cats and kill them. They will go after small dogs. So if you're walking your dog, make sure you're walking your dog on a leash, especially if it's a small dog," Magill warned.

Most active at night

Coyotes are most active from dusk until dawn, and experts say awareness is key to avoiding encounters.