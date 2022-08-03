FHP: Drunk woman drove golf cart on I-95, had open bottle of "Jack" in her bag

TITUSVILLE - An intoxicated woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey in a bag was arrested for driving a golf cart on I-95, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

On Saturday night the woman, driving in the center lane of the highway in Brevard County, was spotted by a semi-truck driver. The truck driver used her big rig to steer the golf cart driver to the shoulder of the interstate, troopers said.

Once on the shoulder, the truck driver grabbed the keys to the golf cart as the woman tried to drive away. Once troopers arrived at the scene, the woman started arguing with them and insisted she needed her bag. Inside the bag, troopers found an open bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire Whiskey.

The 58-year-old woman was arrested and is facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly intoxication in a public place and resisting an officer without violence.