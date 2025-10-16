Florida Highway Patrol seizes over $17 million worth of cocaine during turnpike traffic stop, state officials say

Millions of dollars worth of cocaine was confiscated during a turnpike traffic stop in South Florida earlier this month, according to Lt. Gov. Jay Collins.

Collins said the seizure happened on Oct. 5 when the DEA's West Palm Beach office informed the Florida Highway Patrol about a semi-truck suspected of transporting narcotics from the Texas-Mexico border into South Florida. Collins said troopers located the vehicle quickly and conducted a traffic stop for inspection.

During the traffic stop, troopers found a concealed trap door that had multiple duffel bags filled with cocaine in it, Collins said. The suspects involved in the transport were taken into federal custody for investigation. Collins said one of the suspects was previously deported from the U.S.

During the traffic stop, troopers recovered about 173 kilograms, or about 381 pounds, of cocaine. Collins said the estimated street value is $17.3 million.

"This operation is a powerful example of that commitment, showing that when we work together, we stop dangerous drugs before they ever reach our streets," Collins said. "Our message to drug traffickers is clear: do not bring your poison into our state. We will find you, we will arrest you, and we will always stand on the front lines to protect Floridians from those who threaten our safety and our future."