This South Florida city is among the worst in the U.S. to celebrate Thanksgiving in 2025, WalletHub says. Here's why.

A newly released report from personal finance website WalletHub revealed the worst and best places to celebrate Thanksgiving in 2025 and Hialeah, Miami-Dade County's second largest city, is at the bottom of the list.

According to the report, The City of Hialeah is ranked at number 99 out of 100 of the largest U.S. cities while the City of Miami is number 20. But why? WalletHub said it is because of the perceived lack of celebrations and traditions and the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner.

WalletHub said that the way it determined the best and worst places to go for Thanksgiving was by comparing these five criteria:

Thanksgiving Celebrations & Traditions

Affordability

Safety & Accessibility

Giving Thanks

Thanksgiving Weather Forecast

It also looked at the number of affordable restaurants in the area.

Hialeah ranked last in affordability, which was measured by the cost of Thanksgiving dinner, the availability of affordable, highly-rated restaurants, and the price of three-star hotel rooms during the holiday week, according to the site's graph.

Hialeah also made it low on the list for Thanksgiving-related traditions and celebrations with a score of 97 (with 100 being the worst score). Hialeah, however, did rank higher for safety and accessibility with a score of 15.

Although Hialeah ranked second to last on WalletHub's study, the site reminded users that it is based on specific metrics and may not be the experiences of all residents.

The study found the best place to go is San Antonio, Texas.

And last and maybe least, the report revealed that Stockton, in California, is the worst place to celebrate Thanksgiving this year.