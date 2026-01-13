Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivering final State of the State address on Tuesday

Florida's legislative session begins on Tuesday as Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers his final State of the State address.

Political experts expect the session will focus on topics ranging from property taxes to protecting Floridians from artificial intelligence.

DeSantis is termed out, which means Tuesday's address will be his final one.

But this one won't be like the others.

University of Miami political science Professor Gregory Koger said unlike years prior where DeSantis has had a large Republican majority that has been fairly compliant in the state legislature, the governor is now facing resistance.

"One of his leading items is to try to force local counties to reduce their property taxes without much of an answer of how would they replace that tax base and continue to provide the services that they owe their constituents," Koger said. "And state legislators know that there's long term questions about the housing crisis."

The other topic he expects resistance on is redistricting. DeSantis has already called a special session on this.

"President Trump and his White House has pushed Republican dominated states to redraw district lines in the middle of a census period, which is legal, but really, really unusual," Koger said. "They think the Democrats are going to have an advantage and trying to offset that by squeezing out more congressional seats from the same number of Republican votes. This is dangerous to Republicans because it means that the ones who are in office will have fewer sure votes in their district."

Housing costs are expected to be front and center as well.

"One of the major issues facing Florida is the price of housing, the availability of housing, and the housing insurance, all of which is making it hard to for most people to live in the state of Florida, and find housing the state legislature hasn't had much of a policy response to this over the last couple of years," Koger said.

DeSantis is getting started on it.

He announced in Davie on Monday a decrease in homeowners insurance premiums.

Desantis also wants legislators to pass measures that put guardrails on the use of artificial intelligence