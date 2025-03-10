Watch CBS News
Florida gas prices are steady after oil price drop. Here's what you'll pay at the pump

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Florida gas prices are holding steady despite fluctuations in the oil market. 

Although the state average rose 10 cents last week, it came back down almost the same amount, finishing the week only 1-cent higher than the week before, according to AAA  - The Auto Club Group.

On Monday, the state average was $3.07 per gallon. That's 9 cents less than a month and 36 cents less than a year ago. 

In fact, the state average gas prices remain within the same 20 cent range they've moved within for the past five months, according to AAA. But could that change?

Economic uncertainty and the potential for increased production from OPEC helped push oil prices to lows not seen since November, according to AAA which added it's unclear if this will have an effect on gas prices.

However, seasonal factors could apply upward pressure in the coming months. 

"Interestingly enough, the price of gasoline futures increased last week, likely because refineries are beginning to produce summer blend gasoline and spring break travel is causing higher demand for fuel," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. 

Pump prices in South Florida

In Miami-Dade, the average was $3.04 a gallon on Monday, compared to $3.03 a week ago. A year ago, the average was $3.47 a gallon.

In Broward, the average was also $3.04 on Monday, compared to $3.03 a week ago. A year ago, the average was $3.49 a gallon

The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area and Naples are the most expensive places for gas in the state, the cheapest prices are in the panhandle, according to AAA. 

