Florida gas prices dip as Miami-Dade and Broward see some of the lowest local prices in the state

Florida drivers are seeing some relief at the pump, even as market pressures continue to push prices higher.

The state average for regular gas stood at $3.95 per gallon Sunday, according to AAA - The Auto Club Group, down 7 cents from a week ago. Prices are still 7 cents higher than a month ago but remain significantly lower than a year ago, when drivers were paying nearly a dollar more per gallon.

"Florida gas prices have seesawed week to week, after peaking earlier this month," said Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for AAA. "They may move higher again soon, following increases in both oil and wholesale gasoline prices."

Despite a slight 3-cent increase over the weekend, prices trended downward for most of last week. Analysts say that could change after a sharp jump in global energy costs. U.S. oil prices surged $10.55 per barrel, a 13% increase, while gasoline futures climbed 46 cents per gallon.

Those increases are being driven in part by global supply concerns, including ongoing tensions involving Iran and uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for oil shipments.

Florida gas prices: Most and least expensive metro areas

Gas prices vary widely across the state.

The most expensive metro areas include West Palm Beach-Boca Raton at $4.13 per gallon, followed by Gainesville at $4.03 and Fort Lauderdale at $4.01.

Meanwhile, the least expensive markets are in the Panhandle, where Panama City averages $3.67, Pensacola $3.69, and Crestview-Fort Walton Beach $3.73.

Nationally, the average price for regular gas is $4.09 per gallon, slightly higher than Florida's average. Georgia drivers are paying less, with an average of $3.62 per gallon.

Broward County gas prices: Where to find the cheapest fuel

Drivers in Broward County can find some of the lowest local prices around $3.69 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Recent listings show prices at:

Mobil, 5001 N Pine Island Rd in Sunrise — $3.69

Marathon, 6600 W Atlantic Blvd in Margate — $3.69

Chevron, 4399 N Pine Island Rd in Sunrise — $3.69

Miami-Dade County gas prices: Cheapest stations right now

In Miami-Dade County, prices are even lower in some areas, dipping to about $3.62 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Among the cheapest options:

Costco, 7795 W Flagler St in Miami — $3.62

Sam's Club, 8425 NW 13th Terrace in Doral — $3.62

BJ's, 7050 SW 24th St in Coral Terrace — $3.62

AAA advises drivers looking to save money to combine errands, avoid aggressive driving, reduce excess vehicle weight and shop around for the lowest prices. Using cash instead of credit can also help in some cases, as certain retailers charge more per gallon for card payments.