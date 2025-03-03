Florida gas prices drop in late February. Here's where to find the cheapest fuel.

Florida motorists saw a slight decline in gas prices last week, as the state's average for a gallon of regular unleaded dropped three cents to $3.07, according to AAA.

The decrease comes after weeks of fluctuating prices, though the current average remains nearly identical to what drivers were paying a month ago, the auto club said.

Compared to this time last year, however, Florida drivers are now paying 28 cents less per gallon, with February 2024's average sitting at $3.35.

Despite the statewide drop, fuel prices continue to vary significantly across Florida.

Palm Beach County has the most expensive gas in Florida

West Palm Beach-Boca Raton recorded the highest average at $3.22 per gallon, followed by Naples ($3.18) and Gainesville ($3.15).

The Florida Panhandle has the cheapest gas in the state

On the lower end of the scale, Crestview-Fort Walton Beach offered the cheapest gas in the state at $2.82 per gallon, with Panama City ($2.84) and Pensacola ($2.90) not far behind.

How to save money at the pump

AAA experts recommend limiting unnecessary driving by combining errands, shopping around for the best local prices, and using cash instead of credit cards to avoid additional per-gallon fees charged by some retailers.

Removing excess weight from vehicles and adopting more fuel-efficient driving habits—such as avoiding aggressive acceleration and excessive speeding—can also help reduce costs.

The AAA mobile app also helps drivers find the lowest gas prices in their area, while the Gas Cost Calculator can assist in estimating fuel expenses for upcoming trips.

Gas price averages are updated daily at GasPrices.AAA.com, where motorists can track price trends both statewide and in their local markets.