Florida gas prices tick up. Here's what you'll see at the pump.

TALLAHASSEE - There's bad news for drivers in Florida when it comes to gas prices.

Florida gas prices jumped 12 cents last week, then declined 8 cents through the weekend.

On Monday, the state average was $3.08 per gallon. That's 6 cents more than a week ago, 10 cents less than last month and 24 cents less than this time last year.

"Florida gas prices continue bouncing up and down, yet have remained within the same 25-cent range since early September," Mark Jenkins, an AAA spokesman said. "However, seasonal factors could apply upward pressure on pump prices in the next couple of months."

He said spring refinery maintenance season generally peaks in late February and March. This combined with higher fuel demand from spring travel and the switch to summer gasoline all typically contribute to higher prices in the spring.

Last year, gas prices rose 30 cents from late February to the end of March, according to AAA.

The national average price on Monday was $3.14 a gallon.

Pump prices in South Florida

In Miami-Dade, the average was $3.07 a gallon on Monday, compared to $3.04 a week ago. A year ago, the average was $3.34 a gallon.

Gassing up in Broward costs a little more. The average was $3.08 on Monday, compared to $3.03 a week ago. A year ago, the average was $3.38 a gallon

The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area and Naples are the most expensive places for gas in the state, the cheapest prices are in the panhandle, according to AAA.