Florida gas prices dip more than a dime in a week. Here's what you'll pay at the pump.

There was good news at the pump for Florida drivers last week as gas prices dropped more than a dime.

On Monday, drivers were paying an average of $2.94 a gallon for regular unleaded, down from $3.09 a week earlier, according to the AAA auto club.

For several months, average prices in Florida had been moving about 15 cents a week in both directions until holding around $3.10 a gallon during the last two weeks.

Nationally, the average price Monday was $3.15 a gallon, up a penny from a week earlier.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said prices could dip before Labor Day.

"Oil prices continue to hover in the mid-to-upper $60s (a barrel), and with gasoline demand starting to ease as we head into August, we could see prices gradually decline as we approach Labor Day," De Haan posted online. "That said, this is also the time of year when the tropics begin to stir, so we'll be keeping a close eye on hurricane activity that could disrupt supply and shift the outlook."

Gas prices across South Florida

In Miami-Dade on Monday, the average price for regular unleaded was $2.95 a gallon, down 11 cents from the week before. A month ago, the average was $3.09 and a year ago drivers were paying $3.45 a gallon.

In Broward, the average was also $2.95 a gallon, down 16 cents from last week. A month ago, the average was $3.14 and a year ago it was $3.49 a gallon.

Tips for saving at the pump

AAA encourages drivers to combine errands, drive conservatively, remove excess vehicle weight, shop around using the AAA mobile app, and consider paying with cash to avoid credit card surcharges.

AAA members can also save by enrolling in gas rewards programs, such as Shell's Fuel Rewards or discounts at Love's Travel Stops.

Travelers can find updated gas prices and plan routes using AAA's tools at GasPrices.AAA.com.