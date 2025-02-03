Watch CBS News
Florida gas prices dip more than a dime. Here's what you'll pay at the pump.

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE - There's good news for drivers in Florida as we head into the first full week of February.

Over the past week, the average price for gas dropped 15 cents a gallon as the weather warmed after a winter storm that brought snow and ice to northern parts of the state.

As of Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in the state was $3.06 a gallon, down from $3.21 a week earlier, according to AAA.

In Miami-Dade, the average was $3.06 a gallon, compared to $3.17 a week ago. Gassing up in Broward is a little cheaper. The average was $3.02 on Monday, compared to $3.20 a week ago.

The national average price Monday was $3.10 a gallon.

Pump pricing

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins attributed the decrease to lower prices of crude oil.

"Earlier this month, oil (prices) rose to multi-month highs due to frigid temps in the southern U.S. and sanctions on Russian crude," Jenkins said in a statement. "Now, oil prices are back down to where they were to start the year, allowing gas prices to fall too."

The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area is the most expensive place for gas in the state, the cheapest prices are in the panhandle, according to AAA.  

So far this year, pump prices have ranged from a high of $3.23 per gallon (Jan. 16) to a low of $3.06 per gallon (Feb. 3).   

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

