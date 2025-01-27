Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida gas prices tick up. Here's what you'll pay at the pump.

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - After remaining in a certain range for months, Florida gas prices have ticked up. 

Since early September, the state's average has mostly hovered between $2.99 and $3.15 a gallon. 

However, during the past two weeks, the state average exceeded $3.20 per gallon. On Monday, the state average was $3.21 per gallon, two cents more than a week ago, and a dime more than a month ago. 

Across the state, prices ranged from $2.90 a gallon in the panhandle to $3.35 a gallon in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, according to AAA.

In Miami-Dade, the average was $3.17 a gallon, in Broward the average was $3.20.

"Drivers will likely continue to see gas prices fluctuate through the week, but there doesn't currently appear to be any significant measure of relief on the way as of now," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. 

So what caused the increase? Oil prices.

The price of U.S. crude oil rose to a three-month high of $76.57 on Jan. 10th, a 4% increase from the week before. Crude oil increased another 2% the week of Jan. 17th. Last week, however, U.S. crude took a back step, settling at $74.66 per barrel - a 4% drop from the week before, according to AAA. 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.