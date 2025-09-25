Florida surgeon general says state will likely follow Trump, RFK Jr.'s guidance on Tylenol and autism

Florida's surgeon general said he isn't ready to make recommendations on the use of acetaminophen by pregnant women but if one comes, it likely will follow Monday's announcement from the White House that suggested a link between the common painkiller and autism.

State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo said the White House and the FDA are "at a place that is more honest."

President Donald Trump, joined by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services head Mehmet Oz, said Monday the FDA would update drug labeling to discourage the use of acetaminophen, commonly known as Tylenol, by pregnant women.

At the same time, the FDA is set to enable the use of leucovorin, a form of vitamin B, as a treatment for autism.

"They acknowledge that not all the studies show harms, but some of them do show relationships," Ladapo said. "And it isn't a total explanation for autism by any means, but it does appear to be that it's reasonable to conclude that it may contribute anything to the prevalence of autism in children. So, you know, not all the studies find that, but some of the studies do. Some of those studies are very good. So I think that their recommendation is the right place to be in terms of discouraging its use."

But in a statement responding to the White House announcement, Steven J. Fleischman, president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said it was "highly unsettling that our federal health agencies are willing to make an announcement that will affect the health and well-being of millions of people without the backing of reliable data."

Tylenol-maker Kenvue disputed the claims.

"We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism," Kenvue said in a statement.