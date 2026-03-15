Florida Senate candidate Angie Nixon promises to fight for working people

State Representative Angie Nixon believes she is best suited to be the Democratic nominee for the U.S.Senate because she has been fighting on the side of working people in Florida for decades.

"My entire adult career, I've always fought for hard-working people, and I feel like now is the time that we need to see proven fighters who are going to fight all of the corporate greed that's coming out of Washington DC," the Jacksonville Democrat told CBS News Miami for Sunday's edition of Facing South Florida.

She is in the Democratic primary against Alex Vindman, the retired lieutenant colonel who was instrumental in causing President Donald Trump's first impeachment. After retiring from the military, Vindman moved to Florida about three years ago.

Nixon said while she honors Vindman's service to the country, she said she has been in the trenches in Florida her entire adult life.

"I am a community organizer," she said. "I led organizing efforts in 2018 to help expand the minimum wage here in our state, and so I know what it takes to build complex coalitions of folks. I know what it takes to motivate and galvanize people who are apathetic; people who have been marginalized and told that they don't matter. And I know that I am the one who can actually win in August as well as win in November."

"I am not a corporate Democrat," she said. "I am a common-sense public servant who puts people over profit, people over politics, and people over party. I know what it's like to have my heat break down in my home and grow up with my mom, and having to open the oven to make sure we have some type of heat in our home. I know what it's like to walk outside and look in my driveway, and my vehicle is gone because my car has gotten repossessed. I understand what it is like to struggle.

"But I also understand what it is like to deserve so much more," she said. "And that is what hard-working Floridians and Americans deserve here in this country. We need to do things a lot differently than what's been happening. And right now, these corrupt billionaires, these greedy corporations, are determining all avenues of our life, all types of policies. And if we start getting more people who come from hard-working families to be our elected officials in Tallahassee as well as in Washington, D.C., we'll see massive amounts of change here in our country."