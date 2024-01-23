Florida City police officer airlifted to hospital following crash on Krome Avenue

Florida City police officer airlifted to hospital following crash on Krome Avenue

Florida City police officer airlifted to hospital following crash on Krome Avenue

MIAMI - A Florida City police officer had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial South Medical Center Tuesday evening following an accident on Krome Avenue in Florida City.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the crash in the area of 1201 North Krome Ave.

Here is what Florida City Police said about the incident:

"The sergeant was inside his vehicle when another vehicle traveling southbound veered off the road and collided head on with the police vehicle."

"Other officers on scene had to jump out of the path of the oncoming vehicle to avoid being struck, and were able to assist the sergeant and detain the other driver who at this time appears to be under the influence."

"The sergeant... is currently stable. Miami-Dade Police Department is assisting us with the traffic investigation. Miami-Dade and Homestead Police Departments immediately responded to assist when the other officers on scene requested assistance."

The identity of the officer has not been released and his condition is currently unknown.