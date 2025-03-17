Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida City man in home hit by bullet when gunfire erupts on street

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Man in Florida City home hit by bullet when gunfire erupts outside
Man in Florida City home hit by bullet when gunfire erupts outside 00:29

A 90-year-old Florida City man inside his home was caught in the crossfire overnight when gunfire erupted on the street outside.

According to police, just after midnight, several people started shooting at each other on SW 6 Court near SW 10 Street. The gunfire struck several parked vehicles and homes. One of the rounds entered the man's home and struck him. 

"The victim who sustained the gunshot wound, was inside his house at the time of the incident and appears to have been caught in the gunfire and not part of the shootout," police said in a statement. 

Neighbors said it looked like the bullet pierced a metal hurricane shutter before hitting him. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the injured man to Jackson South Trauma where he was listed as stable. 

Police said at this time they do not have any information on the people who fired the shots. 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.