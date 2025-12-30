Miami-Dade double shooting leaves at least 1 man dead, sheriff's office says

An investigation is underway in Florida City after a double shooting left at least one person dead early Tuesday morning.

Few details have been released, but the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said Florida City police officers responded to reports of the shooting around 12:30 a.m.

The sheriff's office said that when officers arrived, they found two adult men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced one of the men dead.

The second man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation.

No other information was released.