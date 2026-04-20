Florida "blue envelope" bill prompts South Florida police training for autism-related traffic stops

South Florida law enforcement agencies are preparing for changes to how officers conduct traffic stops involving drivers on the autism spectrum, as a new "blue envelope" bill moves closer to becoming law.

The legislation, which is awaiting the Gov. Ron DeSantis' signature, aims to reduce misunderstandings and improve safety during roadside interactions. Even before it is officially enacted, departments across the region have already begun training officers on how to better communicate with individuals with autism.

About 40 officers from 18 agencies recently gathered in Bal Harbour for one of the first training sessions tied to the bill. The session was led in part by people who live with autism, offering firsthand insight into communication challenges and behavioral differences officers may encounter.

"It's going good," said Christopher Gonzalez, who helped lead the session alongside Drew Lorman. Both advocates worked directly with officers to share real-world perspectives and strategies for more effective interactions.

"Blue envelope" program aims to reduce misunderstandings

At the center of the initiative is the "Blue Envelope" program, which allows drivers to store their license, registration and insurance in a clearly marked blue envelope. The envelope signals to officers that the driver may be on the autism spectrum, helping guide a calmer, more informed exchange during a traffic stop.

State officials estimate it will cost about $130,000 for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to implement the program. The bill also requires officers statewide to undergo specialized training.

Bal Harbour Police Chief Raleigh Flowers said his department has already been conducting similar training for nearly a decade.

"It helps us fully understand they're very literal individuals and your word choices have to be very selective," Flowers said.

Training expands as advocates push for broader changes

For some advocates, the effort is deeply personal.

Donna Lorman, president of the Autism Society of Greater Orlando, said her work began after an incident involving her son Drew, who is on the autism spectrum.

"My son Drew was 5 years old. I was called on the phone that Drew had hit his behavior specialist and that they would be charging him with battery," she said.

State Sen. Shevrin Jones, who sponsored the bill, said in a statement that the measure is intended to protect both drivers and first responders.

"By improving communication and reducing misunderstandings, this legislation will better protect individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder while also supporting law enforcement and emergency service personnel," the statement read in part.

Advocates say the effort will not stop with this legislation. Plans are already underway to refine the bill during the next legislative session, including proposals to require people on the autism spectrum to participate in officer training and to expand the program to corrections officers and fire departments.