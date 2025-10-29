Warminster police roll out blue envelope program to help drivers with autism during traffic stops

The Warminster Township Police Department in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, is rolling out a new program to help officers work better with people who communicate differently.

For drivers with autism or other communication difficulties, a traffic stop can be stressful. With this program, drivers have a blue envelope to show police. The envelope has notes for officers explaining that the driver might have autism on the front, and the back has instructions for what a driver should do during a stop. Both sides have tips for police and drivers to help the interaction go smoothly, an announcement from the police department says.

Drivers in the program should keep their driver's license, registration and insurance documents – or copies of them – in the blue envelope and give it to police after an accident or during a traffic stop or other interaction with law enforcement on the road. There's also a space to write emergency contact information.

Blue envelopes are available at police headquarters (401 Gibson Avenue in Warminster) and come with a sticker for the car to help police identify drivers participating in the program.

Warminster Township Police Department

Camden County launched a similar program in the spring.