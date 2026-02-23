Florida considers "blue envelope" bill to aid autistic drivers during traffic stops

BAL HARBOUR -- A routine traffic stop can quickly become overwhelming for someone on the autism spectrum. A bill moving through Florida's legislature hopes to change that by creating a voluntary "blue envelope" system designed to reduce misunderstandings between police and drivers.

The proposed Autism Blue Envelope Bill would allow drivers on the autism spectrum to keep their license, registration, and insurance inside a distinct blue envelope. When presented during a traffic stop, the envelope would signal to officers that the driver may experience communication challenges or heightened stress.

The bill is sponsored by Shevrin Jones, who says the goal is to create consistency across law enforcement agencies statewide and improve safety for everyone involved.

"We want to make it uniform throughout the state that officers know how to interact with individuals with autism spectrum disorder, and we signify it by the blue envelope," Jones said.

For Hector Gonzalez, a Bal Harbour police officer, the bill is deeply personal. His 33-year-old son, Chris, lives with autism and is not always able to communicate clearly.

"How is that officer going to interact when he sees a 33-year-old man with a beard, but his functioning level is at a four- or six-year-old?" Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez says autism is often misunderstood because it isn't visible.

"Autism is an invisible disability. You cannot see autism," he said.

Research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Florida has one of the highest numbers of adults living with autism spectrum disorder in the country.

Under the proposed system, drivers who choose to participate would place copies of their driver's license, registration, insurance card, and an optional emergency contact inside the blue envelope. Drivers could sign up through the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles or their local police department, while officers would be required to attend in-person training.

The bill has cleared the Florida Senate and is scheduled to go before the House floor for a second time on Thursday. If passed and signed into law by the governor, it would take effect July 1.

As the legislation moves forward, Gonzalez continues traveling across Florida training law enforcement agencies, hoping the blue envelope will give families like some peace of mind.

"He's helped show me so much more than I could ever show him," Gonzalez said.