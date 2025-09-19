Florida black bear hunt spurs outcry, conservation efforts amid lottery for permits

More than 100,000 Floridians have entered a lottery for a rare December black bear hunt, even as conservationists work to protect bears by paying for permits they won't use.

There are about 4,000 black bears in Florida, but to see one up close, visitors can stop at Flamingo Gardens, a botanical and wildlife sanctuary in Davie.

Joshua the bear and his caretaker

Joshua, a black bear raised in captivity, has lived at the sanctuary for 14 years. Wildlife director Michael Ruggieri has cared for him from the beginning.

"Black bears are almost doglike—incredible sense of smell," Ruggieri said. While mainly herbivores, black bears can also eat meat.

He added that development is pushing humans into the bears' territory.

State approves limited bear hunt

There has not been a bear hunt in 10 years, but recently, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission sanctioned a hunt set for December.

On Friday, officials reduced the target number of bears to be killed. FWC will issue 172 permits through a random drawing. It costs $5 to enter, and selected hunters must then pay $100 for the permit plus the cost of a hunting license.

FWC's director said the hunt "is conservative and prioritizes conservation."

Activist aims to save bears through permits

Steve Rosen, a dentist turned inventor and skin care manufacturer, has dedicated his life to protecting animals. He has come up with a way to minimize the number of bears killed.

Rosen is paying the entry and permit fees for people who will not use the permits if they are chosen. "As many as possible," he said when asked how many bears he hoped to save.

He is also paying for all of his workers to enter the drawing, ensuring the permits go unused.

Tom Foley, who supports the effort, said, "I have children and grandchildren. I want them to experience wildlife."

Lottery draws massive response

As of Friday, more than 100,000 people had applied for the lottery. The deadline to register is Monday at midnight.