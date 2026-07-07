11-year-old Pennsylvania boy loses hand in Florida alligator attack while fishing with father, officials say

An 11-year-old Pennsylvania boy is back home recovering after losing his hand in an alligator attack in Florida last month, according to officials.

One of the boy's family members said he had just caught a fish with his dad before the alligator attacked.

"Brody's father jumped into the water on top of the gator and tried to pry its mouth open," relative Andrew Raines said. "The alligator rolled, and that's what ultimately severed Brody's hand."

A Pennsylvania boy who was visiting Florida lost his hand in an alligator attack at the end of June, according to officials.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said the incident took place at Nelson Fish Camp in Marion County north of Orlando at the end of June.

An FWC officer ended up killing the 9-foot alligator, and now Brody is back in Pennsylvania recovering.

Attack occurred one day before Orlando woman was killed by alligator

The day after Brody lost his hand, an Orlando woman died after she was attacked by an alligator while she was swimming in a river with her boyfriend and best friend.

According to officials, the alligator attacked 31-year-old Brittany Clark, of Orlando, and bit her in both arms, severing one of them.

A 911 call made by Clark's boyfriend detailed the desperate attempt to save her life.

"It's bad," he said in the 911 call. "It's really bad. Please hurry."

Crews raced to the scene as 911 dispatchers tried to get more information from him.

"Please hurry. She's losing a lot of blood," Clark's boyfriend could be heard saying in the 911 call. "We need to stop the blood."

First responders soon reached the scene and raced to help Clark, but officials said she died on the way to the hospital.