Florida alligator attacks leave woman dead, 2 others injured, officials say

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are urging people to be aware of their surrounding after a series of alligator attacks in Florida left one person dead and two others injured, including a minor.

The first alligator attack occurred in the Rainbow River in Marion County.

Alligators and bird species are seen in Everglades National Park on April 09, 2026. Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the river was closed on June 21 after deputies said a snorkeler was bitten.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said the river was closed so they could assist FWC in locating the alligator that was involved. It eventually was, and the river was then reopened.

The sheriff's office thanked the public for their patience and cooperation while the river was closed.

Alligator bit minor while fishing from shore, FWC says

Less than a week later, the FWC said they received a report of a "juvenile" who was bitten in the hand by an alligator while fishing from shore at Nelson Fish Camp in Marion County.

The FWC said the unidentified victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

After the incident, the FWC said a law enforcement officer removed and killed the 8-foot, 7-inch alligator.

Florida alligator attacks, kills woman in Seminole County

The very next day, the FWC and the Seminole Coiunty Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an alligator attack on the Econlockhatchee River near the Barr Street Trailhead in the Little Big Econ State Forest.

According to officials, an adult woman was swimming in the river when she was bitten by an alligator, resulting in serious injuries.

That victim was taken to a hospital to be treated, but she later was pronounced dead, according to the FWC.

An alligator swims in the shallow waters of Wakodahatchee Wetlands in Delray Beach, Florida, on May 4, 2026. It is estimated that there are about 1.3 million alligators in Florida. Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The FWC said that multiple agencies and a contracted nuisance alligator trapper responded to the scene, and efforts to trap the alligator are ongoing.

"The FWC extends its deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the victim during this difficult time," the FWC said in a statement.

Alligator mating season nearing end in Florida

According to the FWC, alligator courtship begins in early April, with mating typically occurring in May and June.

During this period, alligators tend to be more active and may travel outside their usual habitats in search of mates, sometimes showing up in neighborhoods, roadways and other unexpected places.

Wildlife officials urge residents to keep a safe distance, avoid feeding alligators and contact professionals if one is spotted in a populated area.

If you're worried about an alligator, call FWC's toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.

Florida alligator safety

Alligators have inhabited Florida's marshes, swamps, rivers and lakes for centuries and are found in all of Florida's 67 counties.

As people continue to move to Florida, there is a bigger need of people seeking waterfront homes, and more interest in water-related activities.

That's where there is a bigger risk of more frequent alligator-human interactions.

Here are some alligator safety tips from FWC:

Keep a safe distance and never feed an alligator: The FWC said that, when fed, alligators can quickly overcome their natural wariness and learn to associate people with food.

Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours: Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.

Keep pets on a leash and away from water: The FWC said that because pets can resemble an alligator's natural prey, it's important to keep dogs, cats and other pets on a leash and 10 feet away from the water's edge to prevent conflict with an alligator.