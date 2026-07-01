911 calls capture frantic moments after 13-foot alligator fatally attacks Florida woman swimming with friends

Florida officials have identified the woman who died after she was mauled by an alligator while swimming in a river with her boyfriend and best friend over the weekend, and 911 calls detail the desperate attempt to save her life.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), crews responded to reports of an alligator bite on the Econlockhatchee River in the Little Big Econ State Forest on Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. The river is located just east of Orlando.

According to officials, 31-year-old Brittany Clark, of Orlando, was swimming in the river when the alligator bit both of her arms and severed one.

Her boyfriend, according to the FWC, is the one who made the 911 call seeking help for Clark.

"It's bad," he said in the 911 call. "It's really bad. Please hurry."

An alligator and turtle seen by the second hole green during the Senior PGA Championship at The Concession Golf Club on April 17, 2026 in Bradenton, Florida. Darren Carroll / PGA of America via Getty Images

The FWC said it was a multiagency response to the scene, which included members of the FWC, first responders from Seminole County and Division of Forestry.

"She's losing a lot of blood"

As crews raced to the scene for help, 911 dispatchers continued to try and get information about the alligator attack.

"Please hurry. She's losing a lot of blood," Clark's boyfriend could be heard saying in the 911 call. "We need to stop the blood."

Clark's boyfriend, as well as her best friend, continued to help her to shore and wait for first responders.

In the 911 call, the dispatcher can be heard asking about Clark's injuries.

"Does she still have her arms attached to her, or does the gator have them?" the dispatcher asked.

"One of them is barely hanging on by a thread and the other one is off," someone responds on the call.

"Do you know where the other arm is?" the dispatcher asks.

"Gone," the person responds.

An alligator is seen in its natural habitat in the Everglades National Park, Florida, on April 9, 2026. Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

First responders soon reached the scene and raced to help Clark, but officials said she died on the way to the hospital.

2 alligators captured, killed after attack

According to the FWC, several agencies and a contracted nuisance alligator trapper responded to the scene.

A 13-foot alligator found at the scene of the attack, as well as a 12.5-foot alligator a half-mile away were captured and killed. The FWC said that samples from the alligators were collected and the FWC's investigation remains active.

"Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida," the FWC said in a news released. "The FWC places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to address complaints concerning specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property.