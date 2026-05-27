Florida lawmaker demanding answers on "Alligator Alcatraz" future, cost to taxpayers

A Florida lawmaker is demanding answers after a visit to "Alligator Alcatraz" claiming there are mixed signals from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the federal government about shutting down the controversial immigration detention center.

Florida Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost traveled to the detention center in the Florida Everglades on Tuesday to assess conditions for detainees who are still being held there and to demand answers about the facility's future and cost to taxpayers.

"Right now there are 655 people in the facility," Frost said outside Alligator Alcatraz on Tuesday.

Frost claimed the facility is no longer accepting new detainees and said it was "a good sign" that operations could soon be winding down.

Frost said he personally saw detainees while touring the site and claimed transfers to other facilities are already underway.

"People are being sent to other facilities," Frost said. "We witnessed a plane take off today that was going to Texas with many different people. In fact, I even saw written on a board 'two flights scheduled today.'"

Earlier this month, DeSantis suggested the detention center may soon close, saying the facility had served its purpose. The center was rapidly constructed last summer on an airstrip deep in the Florida Everglades and has faced criticism since opening.

Frost questions amount of taxpayer money spent on project

"Whether they close this facility tomorrow, next month or six months from now, Floridians deserve to understand exactly what was done here and how much they were forced to pay for – over $1 billion dollars of taxpayers' money," he said.

That estimate is similar to claims recently made by Friends of the Everglades, an environmental group that sued the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the state agency overseeing the detention center. The lawsuit alleges the facility cost taxpayers approximately $1.2 billion.

Last year, DeSantis invited President Donald Trump and former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to tour the facility. At the same time, Democrats, environmental activists and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida criticized the project, arguing it threatened the fragile Everglades ecosystem.

Frost said lawmakers now want accountability and transparency regarding detainees being moved from the facility.

"Number one, we want to ensure that the families and attorneys know where people are sent," Frost said. "The second thing is we're shifting to accountability here. We can't allow this place to shut down and forget about it."

CBS News Miami contacted state and federal officials for comment but had not received a response.