Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost urges shutdown of "Alligator Alcatraz," calls it "internment camp"

Speaking before demonstrators during his second visit to the immigration detention facility dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" since July 12, Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost delivered sharp criticism of the site, describing it as "inhumane" and calling for it to be shut down.

CBS News Miami spoke with Frost after his visit. He said he was not able to speak with any of the detainees from his area and that disappointed him. But he did speak to us about his concerns about conditions and overcrowding following his tour with Republican Florida Congressman Carlos Gimenez.

"Inhumane" conditions inside

"We have cages that are inhumane where people are being held, 32 men to a cage and cramped four to six of them in tents," said the Orlando Democrat.

Frost spoke moments before taking another tour of Alligator Alcatraz, recalling what he witnessed during his first visit a month ago.

"It's an internment camp," Frost said. "For immigrants, for immigrants who also look like me, who are Black and brown folks. People who are Latino and Haitian and subject to inhumane conditions under the guise of law enforcement. It is a shameful thing."

"It's a place where 1,000 people live in tents under the hot Florida summer and detainees are exposed to heat, wildlife and mosquitos that carry disease," he added.

State officials defend facility

State officials have said the facility, located 45 miles west of Miami, meets all required standards and is in good working order.

Frost strongly disagreed.

"This facility is not about security. It is about entertainment. It is about optics. It is about distraction," he said.

Seeking answers for constituents

Frost said he also came seeking information about detainees from his district.

"I came with a thick burner of names, the names of people who are constituents of mine," Frost said.

Two weeks ago, a federal judge placed a pause on the decision to expand "Alligator Alcatraz" and is expected to issue a ruling by tomorrow on the facility's future.

"We'll hear anytime today or tomorrow from the judge, hopefully reaching a decision that shuts this place down," Frost said. "This place needs to be shut down. People are not being treated fairly and people are not getting due process yet."

Checking on medical concerns

Frost added that he still had unfinished business from his first visit.

He said he intends to check on different units, including the one used for medical purposes, after detainees complained of delays in receiving prescriptions and a lack of adequate food.