Child predator sting leads to 48 arrests and filing of 153 charges, Florida AG Uthmeier announces

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Wednesday the arrest of 48 individuals and the filing of 153 charges during a six-day undercover operation targeting online child predators in Central Florida.

The operation, led by the Marion County Sheriff's Office and supported by the Office of Statewide Prosecution, involved nine law enforcement agencies at the local, state, and federal levels.

According to Uthmeier, it marks the highest number of arrests in the history of this annual initiative.

Six foreign nationals flagged by ICE

Among those arrested were six foreign nationals who were flagged with detainers by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Authorities said they traveled to Florida from Jamaica, El Salvador, Dubai, and India with the intent to exploit children.

"They came after children, but Florida and federal law enforcement were waiting for them," Uthmeier said. "Thanks to the Marion County Sheriff's Office for putting this operation together so these men were stopped before they could harm a single child."

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods urged parents to remain vigilant.

"Parents, we will never arrest every single one of them," Woods said. "You have to know what your child is doing online, and children have to know what dangers are lurking online."

Snapchat targeted in separate lawsuit

Officials said the suspects used various platforms, including Snapchat, to try to contact minors who were actually undercover officers. The Attorney General's Office is suing Snapchat, alleging the company violated Florida law by misleading parents about the platform's risks.

"This is one of the best operations I've seen," said State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit Bill Gladson. "Sheriff Woods and his deputies did an outstanding job catching and removing 40 predators from the Central Florida community."

Charges filed

The 153 charges filed include:

• Traveling to meet a minor for illegal sexual conduct (34)

• Human trafficking (5)

• Using a computer to solicit a child for sexual conduct (48)

• Unlawful use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony (40)

• Transmitting material harmful to a minor (14)

• Traveling to meet a minor for illegal sexual conduct facilitated by a guardian (1)

• Using a computer to solicit a guardian for illegal sexual conduct with a child (1)

• Fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer (1)

• Resisting arrest without violence (2)

• Drug charges (4)

• Possession of drug paraphernalia (1)

• Reckless driving (1)

• Violation of probation (1)