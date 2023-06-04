Watch CBS News
Flo Rida to take stage at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise

SUNRISE -- Multiplatinum-selling rapper and Florida's own Flo Rida will take the stage in parking lot C2 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise on Thursday, June 8, at 6 p.m. ET before Game 3. 

The concert will be free and open to the public. 

No ticket will be required to view the performance.

 Doors to FLA Live Arena will open at 6:30 p.m. ET for fans with tickets to the game. 

