Flo Rida to take stage at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise

SUNRISE -- Multiplatinum-selling rapper and Florida's own Flo Rida will take the stage in parking lot C2 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise on Thursday, June 8, at 6 p.m. ET before Game 3.

The concert will be free and open to the public.

No ticket will be required to view the performance.

Doors to FLA Live Arena will open at 6:30 p.m. ET for fans with tickets to the game.