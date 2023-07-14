South Florida's Fleet Week moves to Miami after 3 decades in Fort Lauderdale

MIAMI - South Florida's Fleet Week is moving to Miami next year after more than three decades in Fort Lauderdale, officials announced Friday.

U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other officials made the announcement at PortMiami. Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen will be in Miami-Dade County next year from May 7–13.

Fleet Week traditionally involves active military ships docking in major cities around the U.S.

The ships' crews enter the city and visit its tourist attractions while the public can take guided tours of the ships.

Fleet Week is accompanied by military demonstrations and air shows.

Broward County, located just north of Miami-Dade, began hosting Fleet Week Port Everglades in 1990.

Port Everglades officials released a statement saying they've offered assistance to PortMiami in planning next year's event.