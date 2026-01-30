Miami restaurant chains Flanigan's and Vicky Bakery launch a croquette collaboration blending their signature flavors

Two beloved South Florida restaurants are coming together for the very first time to launch a new menu item blending their signature styles into one.

Flanigan's and Vicky Bakery are collaborating to launch the "Croqueta Popper," a croquette filled with smoked pork, served with Flanigan's barbecue sauce for dipping.

"This collaboration felt like a natural fit," George Barriere, CEO at Vicky Bakery, said. "Vicky Bakery is known for honoring tradition while embracing creativity, and teaming up with Flanigan's allowed us to do just that in a fun and unexpected way."

"This partnership just made sense," founder Jimmy Flanigan said. "Vicky Bakery and Flanigan's have long histories in South Florida, and this collaboration reflects the connection both brands have built with generations of guests."

Flanigan's and Vicky Bakery, two historic South Florida icons

Vicky Bakery began serving its pastries and sandwiches in 1972 from a Cuban family recipe that has been passed down through generations. Antonio and Gelasia Cao founded the bakery after migrating from Cuba to Miami as political exiles. Their small bakery turned into 30 locations across South Florida.

Flanigan's began as a neighborhood bar in 1959 as a casual restaurant known for its big portions and over the decades for its green cups and Baby Back Ribs. That single bar turned into 25 locations across South Florida.

The Croqueta Popper will be available for a limited time starting February 1st at all Vicky Bakery and Flanigan's locations. It will be sold in a pack of five for $8.99.