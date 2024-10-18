Family owned Vicky Bakery has grown into a sweet success story

Family owned Vicky Bakery is renowned for its mouthwatering Cuban classics

Family owned Vicky Bakery is renowned for its mouthwatering Cuban classics

Family owned Vicky Bakery is renowned for its mouthwatering Cuban classics

MIAMI -- Step into a piece of Miami history at Vicky Bakery in Hialeah. What started as a single family-owned store has blossomed into a Cuban pastry empire, with 25 locations stretching from Homestead to Orlando.

Upon arrival, visitors are greeted by an array of authentic Cuban treats displayed in glass cases. Carmen Oramas and her husband Fernando run the original location, which holds a special place in Carmen's heart.

"I was in my mom's belly when they opened the doors 52 years ago," she said.

Carmen's parents, Antonio and Gelasia, fled Cuba as political exiles and worked countless jobs until they could buy the bakery. Now three generations deep, the family legacy continues with Carmen, her siblings and their children all part of the business.

"They've gone out, they're pursuing their careers, and they end up back here," Carmen explained. "They have degrees, and they end up back at work. It's in their blood, they say."

When asked about the key to their success, Carmen doesn't hesitate.

"To tell the truth, the real thing is our customers," she said. "It's like family."

This is echoed by longtime customers like Lily Martinez, who has been coming to Vicky.

"The best in town, I've been coming here since I was a little girl," she said.

Vicky Bakery is renowned for its mouthwatering Cuban classics, including:

Guava Pastelito: One of their most popular items, featuring a crispy, flaky light crust with a golden sweet filling. Cuban Sandwich: A perfect harmony of ham, roasted pork, pickles, and Swiss cheese, pressed to perfection on fresh Cuban bread. Antonio's Ham Croquettas: The crown jewel of Cuban comfort food, described as "delicious, light, fluffy, with the perfect amount of salt."

Vicky Bakery is open six days a week from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sundays, they close a bit earlier at 3 p.m.

Whether you're a longtime fan or a first-time visitor, Vicky Bakery offers a taste of authentic Cuban cuisine and a slice of South Florida history.