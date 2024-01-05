Taste Of The Town: Flanigan's has deep South Florida roots

Taste Of The Town: Iconic Flanigan's has deep South Florida roots

Taste Of The Town: Iconic Flanigan's has deep South Florida roots

Taste Of The Town: Iconic Flanigan's has deep South Florida roots

MIAMI - Throughout every Flanigan's, the beloved family-run restaurant brand which started out as liquor stores in 1959, walls are adorned with pictures from the family's legendary fishing trips.

They tell the story of the late founder Joe "Big Daddy" Flanigan's vision for a community-centered restaurant. For him, affordable pricing and creating a comfortable space for everyone was at the forefront.

"That was always the most important thing to us, is that my dad always wanted 'butts in the seats', So we priced it that way," said Michael Flanigan, Joe's son. "Going back briefly to the old days in the 1960s, we had 38-cent cocktails. That's what put everybody in the bars and then we did a $4.99 lunch."

So began the legendary Joe's "Meal Deals" that Flanigan's is known for.

Monday through Friday, Meal Deals are available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are eight choices, each comes with a beverage for $6.99. They include a homemade soup & sandwich, a chargrilled 10-ounce burger, a BBQ chicken sandwich, chicken wings, and a blackened tilapia sandwich.

There are also Joe's Meal Deals on Sunday through Thursday from open to close. They include a BBQ half chicken, fried shrimp, an eight-ounce New York strip steak, prime rib, and Flanigan's famous juicy baby back ribs. Prices range from $15.99 to $18.99 however a full rack of back back ribs runs $24.99. All meals come with your choice of potato or rice, a Caesar salad, garlic rolls, and a drink.

On Monday through Friday, there's happy hour at the bar only from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. All glasses of beer, wine, and liquor are half off. Pitchers of beer and bottles of wine are excluded.

There is also a happy hour nightly from 9 p.m. to close when glasses of beer, wine, and liquor are 50 percent off. Again, this excludes pitchers and bottles of wind.

They also have weekend sports specials, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., where you can get discounts on beer and wine.