Flagler Street reopens after 40-month closure, bringing hope and frustration

Two blocks of Flagler Street closed for years, open for cars and trucks

After more than three years of construction delays, two blocks of Flagler Street — one of Miami's most historic roadways — have finally reopened, bringing both renewed optimism and lingering frustration to downtown residents and business owners.

The project, originally launched in 2019 through a partnership between the City of Miami, the Downtown Development Authority (DDA), and the Flagler Business Improvement District, aimed to modernize a five-block stretch of the century-old street.

New look, new opportunities

The makeover includes brick roads, widened curbless sidewalks for outdoor cafes, improved drainage, and a flexible "festival streetscape" designed to host large outdoor events.

City crews reopened the first block on Saturday, followed days later by another in front of local business Bespoke Barber Pub.

Owner Clara Henao celebrated the milestone.

"I was so happy seeing the street open," she said. "I [said] wow. Finally the street is open. This is a plus because I think it will bring new people."

With support from the DDA, Henao also secured a liquor license to add a bar to her barbershop, which she hopes will become a destination for men's grooming.

Setbacks and concerns remain

Despite the recent progress, three other blocks of Flagler Street remain under construction. The project was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and additional complications from aging infrastructure beneath the street.

"There have been issues getting the contractor to stay on schedule, but the city is moving forward now," said Terrell Fritz of the Flagler Business Improvement District.

Condo owner Daniel Tintle expressed frustration about the prolonged construction.

"I bought a condo just down the street in 2021 and my neighbor at the time says, 'Oh, you're going to love it. They're just about to reopen Flagler Street,'" he said. "It is finally opening four years after I moved in, which was multiple years after she thought it was going to open."

That neighbor has since moved away, disheartened by years of barricades and slow progress. Some businesses were forced to find creative solutions to stay visible, including placing signage on scaffolding with DDA assistance.

Pedestrian access also remains challenging in certain areas, and Tintle voiced concerns about homelessness in the neighborhood.

"The homeless have their spots where they stay, but here they've started to really call this home," he said. "So when they start to feel comfortable, more start to come in and then you have a lot of encounters, a lot of [them] late night."

More progress on the horizon

Despite setbacks, DDA Chief Financial and Operating Officer Ivonne Berrios believes momentum is shifting in the right direction.

"This is one of the best ways to showcase how we were able to go through all those challenges and still have the success story today of these two sections open and looking forward to the rest," Berrios said.

Officials say the completion of these first two phases should have a domino effect, accelerating the reopening of the remaining three blocks in the near future.