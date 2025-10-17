Florida law enforcement arrest 2nd person in connection to defrauding Popeyes customers

Law enforcement in Flagler County arrested a second person in connection to an organized scheme to defraud Popeyes customers, officials said.

Shaunta Jackson, 42, was arrested on Oct. 15 on an active felony warrant, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

FCSO said Jackson and her coworker/close friend, Chaniqua Richberg, 49, fraudulently charged customer credit cards while working the Popeyes drive-thru. Johnson orchestrated the scheme, FCSO said, to make commissary payments to her boyfriend who is in prison.

Johnson was charged with organized scheme to defraud; three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card; three counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device; and three counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information. She is being held without bond.

Johnson has a criminal record, FCSO said, including previous arrests for fraud; cocaine sales and possession; larceny; resisting arrest; destroying evidence; illegal use of a two-way communication device; and operating a childcare facility without a license.

FCSO said Richberg, who was previously convicted of fraud in an unrelated Pennsylvania case, was arrested in April for fraudulent use of a credit card, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and fraudulent use of personal identification information. She is out on bond.