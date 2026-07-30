First death of 2026 from rare, flesh-eating bacteria reported in South Florida, state health officials say

Health officials in Florida have confirmed the state's first death from a rare, flesh-eating bacteria of 2026 as a resident right here in South Florida.

According to data from the Florida Department of Health, a person from Palm Beach County was reported dead on July 30 after being diagnosed with Vibrio vulnificus.

Other confirmed cases were reported this year in Hillsborough, Lee, Miami-Dade, and St. Johns counties.

Officials have not released any additional information about the deceased person.

In 2025, Florida confirmed 33 cases across the state and five deaths.

2022 and 2024 were seen as years with unusually high increases in the bacteria due to natural disasters such as Hurricanes Ian and Helene.

Health officials reported 74 total cases in 2022 and 82 in 2024. Of the 74 cases, 17 died in 2022, while of the 82 cases in 2024, 19 were reported as dead.

What is Vibrio vulnificus?

State health officials said that Vibrio vulnificus, which is often called a "flesh-eating bacteria," is usually found in warm, brackish seawater, with most people getting it by eating raw or undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters.

However, since it's naturally found in warm marine waters, people with open wounds can be exposed to Vibrio vulnificus through direct contact with seawater.

"Healthy individuals typically develop a mild disease; however, Vibrio vulnificus infections can be a serious concern for people who have weakened immune systems, particularly those with chronic liver disease," the Florida Department of Health wrote on its website.

What happens when you get Vibrio vulnificus or flesh-eating bacteria?

Several things can happen if you contract Vibrio vulnificus, and they can be very dangerous and even deadly. While ingestion of Vibrio vulnificus can lead to vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, it can also lead to skin infections.

What are the general symptoms of Vibrio vulnificus?

Watery diarrhea

Stomach cramps

Nausea

Vomiting

Fever

Chills

What are the bloodstream infection symptoms of Vibrio vulnificus?

Fever

Chills

Dangerously low blood pressure

Blistering skin lesions

What are the wound infection symptoms of Vibrio vulnificus?

Fever

Redness

Pain

Swelling

Warmth

Discoloration (turning a color other than normal)

Discharge (leaking fluids)

Contracting Vibrio vulnificus can also lead to ulcers, tissue damage, and, in severe cases, amputation.

How to reduce your risk of contracting Vibrio vulnificus?

Avoid raw oysters and shellfish; always cook seafood thoroughly

Prevent cross-contamination between raw and cooked seafood

Keep open wounds away from warm salt or brackish water

Wear gloves when handling raw shellfish or seafood

Refrigerate leftovers promptly and safely

How is Vibrio vulnificus treated?