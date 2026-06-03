Rare, flesh-eating bacteria found in Florida including Miami-Dade, state health officials say

Health officials in Florida have confirmed five cases of a rare, flesh-eating bacteria so far in 2026, including one case right here in South Florida.

According to data from the Florida Department of Health, Miami-Dade County is among the locations in which Vibrio vulnificus has been located in the Sunshine State as of May 23.

Other confirmed cases of Vibrio vulnificus have been found in Hillsboro, Lee, Palm Beach and St. Johns counties.

So far, no deaths have been reported in 2026.

Florida health officials confirmed 33 cases across the state in 2025, including five deaths.

What is Vibrio vulnificus?

State health officials said that Vibrio vulnificus, which is often called a "flesh-eating bacteria," is usually found in warm, brackish seawater, with most people getting it by eating raw or undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters.

However, since it's naturally found in warm marine waters, people with open wounds can be exposed to Vibrio vulnificus through direct contact with seawater.

"Healthy individuals typically develop a mild disease; however Vibrio vulnificus infections can be serious concern for people who have weakend immune systems, particularly those with chronic liver disease," the Florida Department of Health wrote on its website.

What happens when you get Vibrio vulnificus or flesh-eating bacteria?

Several things can happen if you contract Vibrio vulnificus, and they can be very dangerous and even deadly. While ingestion of Vibrio vulnificus can lead to vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain, it can also lead to skin infections.

What are the general symptoms of Vibrio vulnificus?

Watery diarrhea

Stomach cramps

Nausea

Vomiting

Fever

Chills

What are the bloodstream infection symptoms of Vibrio vulnificus?

Fever

Chills

Dangerously low blood pressure

Blisteing skin lesions

What are the wound infection symptoms of Vibrio vulnificus?

Fever

Redness

Pain

Swelling

Warmth

Discoloration (tunring a color other than normal)

Discharge (leaking fluids)

Contracting Vibrio vulnificus can also lead to ulcers, tissue damage, and, in severe cases, amputation.

How to reduct your risk from contracting Virbo vulnificus?

Avoid raw oysters and shellfish; always cook seafood thoroughly

Prevent cross-contamination between raw and cooked seafood

Keep open wounds away from warm salt or brackish water

Wear gloves when handling raw shellfish or seafood

Refrigerate leftovers promptly and safely

How is Virbo vulnificus treated?