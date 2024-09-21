Firefighter hospitalized after Miami Gardens storage facility goes up in flames

MIAMI — A firefighter was hospitalized after a storage facility went up in flames in Miami Gardens on Saturday morning.

Just before 10:10 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called out to the structure fire near NW 176 St. 2nd Ave. and arrived to find "heavy smoke" coming from it, fire officials told CBS News Miami.

Crews then began to attack the blaze with multiple hose lines and deployed ladder trucks to get on the roof and cut openings to ventilate the storage facility.

The burning structure was then upgraded to a third-alarm fire, prompting additional crews to arrive, with over 35 units on the scene. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told CBS News Miami that one firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The fire is now under control and units are continuing to monitor the structure for hot spots as they investigate the cause of the blaze.