Fire leaves Hialeah home uninhabitable, woman, dog safe

MIAMI - A Hialeah woman and her dog were able to escape a smoky fire in their home that left the building uninhabitable.

According to Hialeah Fire Department, a neighbor called about the fire at 3455 East 1st Court around 3 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, thick smoke was coming from the roof. Firefighters were able to put out the fire relatively quickly.

While they found the fire was mostly isolated to a shed in the back, it did damage the rear of the structure.

The 83-year-old homeowner and her pet were rescued from the building and were not hurt. The woman's son said she did not have insurance for the property.

What sparked the fire is under investigation.